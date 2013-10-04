[Breaking News] Man SETS HIMSELF ON FIRE At D.C. National Mall

Follow @TheUrbanDaily Follow @SkyyhookRadio

According to the AP,

“A fire official says a man has been flown to the hospital after setting himself on fire on the National Mall. Fire crews responded Friday afternoon to a report of a man on fire at 7th and Madison streets. A witness says she saw a man dump a red canister of gasoline on his head and then set himself on fire. D.C. Fire Department spokesmanTim Wilson says the man has life-threatening injuries. His name and age weren’t immediately known.”

The Urban Daily will bring you new information on this story as it becomes available!

