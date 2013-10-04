J. Anthony Brown Kicks Off The J Spot Comedy Tour In Detroit, MI

Follow @TheUrbanDaily Follow @SkyyhookRadio

The J- spot comedy club is the back drop of owner J. Anthony Brown’s reality web series “The J Spot” available now here. But now he’s taking the show on the road with some of his friends in comedy as a part of the j spot comedy tour.

Detroit is the kick off with funny lady Mahogonie Brown at:

For the second stop on the tour bet on brown and come on down to the Majestic Star Casino in gary indiana with special guest comedians Cocoa Brown, Jacob Ray, and Micheal Colyar. It’s going down october 25th!

Houston will also start its leg of the J-Spot Comedy tour on October 25 at the Athens Club with comedians “Celebrity” and Anastasia the Bold.

Bring an appetite for laughter because your funny bone will definitely be satisfied! For ticket and show info visit janthonybrown.com for more details.

