J. Anthony Brown Kicks Off The J Spot Comedy Tour In Detroit, MI

Follow @TheUrbanDaily Follow @SkyyhookRadio
The J- spot comedy club is the back drop of owner J. Anthony Brown’s reality web series “The J Spot” available now here. But now he’s taking the show on the road with some of his friends in comedy as a part of the j spot comedy tour.
Detroit is the kick off with funny lady Mahogonie Brown at:
For the second stop on the tour bet on brown and come on down to the Majestic Star Casino in gary indiana with special guest comedians Cocoa Brown, Jacob Ray, and Micheal Colyar. It’s going down october 25th!
Houston will also start its leg of the J-Spot Comedy tour on October 25 at the Athens Club with comedians “Celebrity” and Anastasia the Bold.
Bring an appetite for laughter because your funny bone will definitely be satisfied! For ticket and show info visit janthonybrown.com for more details.
Our Favorite #TJMSFamilyFun Photos
Our Favorite #TJMSFamilyFun Photos
1. #TJMSfamilyfun1 of 13
2. Stephanie Abrams2 of 13
3. Andrea Arthur3 of 13
4. Andrea Arthur4 of 13
5. Andrea Arthur5 of 13
6. Racquel Harmanson6 of 13
7. Racquel Harmanson7 of 13
8. #TJMSfamilyfun8 of 13
9. #TJMSfamilyfun9 of 13
10. #TJMSfamilyfun10 of 13
11. #TJMSfamilyfunSource: 11 of 13
12. #TJMSfamilyfun12 of 13
13. #TJMSfamilyfun13 of 13
READ MORE HOT ENTERTAINMENT COVERAGE ON THEURBANDAILY.COM
McDonald’s CEO Says He Lost 20 LBS Eating McDonald’s Food Everyday [VIDEO]
VH1′s Bambi Speaks About New Relationship With Lil Scrappy [VIDEO]
Diddy Makes Fun Of Miley’s Twerking Abilities [VIDEO]
Like TheUrbanDaily.com on Facebook to stay updated with the latest entertainment news and original interviews!