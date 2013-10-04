Halle Berry To Headline New TV Series “Extant”

Halle Berry is making the jump to the small screen. Deadline reports the 47 year-old actress will be the lead in a CBS sci-fi series “Extant” where she plays an astronaut who returns from a year long space mission, trying to adjust into everyday life with her husband and son. The project will be produced by Berry and Steven Spielberg’s Amblin TV.

Several networks have tried to have Berry commit to a television series, including Showtime ‘s “Homeland” where actress Claire Danes has won two Outstanding Actress Emmys) and the new CBS drama “Hostages.”

The Oscar winning actress is no stranger to primetime; her 1999 HBO movie “Introducing Dorothy Dandridge” landed her an Emmy win and has starred in three ABC miniseries – “Alex Haley’s Queen” in 1993, “The Wedding” (1998) and “Their Eyes Were Watching God” (2005).

Television has attracted several big screen actress such as Jessica Lange (“America Horror Story”), Glenn Close (“Damages”) and Jane Fonda (“The Newsroom”). Kerry Washington is riding high as “Scandal” enters its third season on ABC. Here’s hoping Halle will find the same success.

