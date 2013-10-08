CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainmentTV

5 Celebrities Olivia Pope’s Dad Rowan Should Help [OPINION]

Leave a comment

Last week on the hit series “Scandal,”  Joe Morton, aka Rowan Pope, gave audiences full of adoring fans a dose of the Holy Ghost in their living rooms when he read his home-wrecking daughter the wrath of God for getting busted sleeping with the POTUS.  He offered her a one-way exit strategy and ended his sermon with the instantly meme-able phrase “I AM the hell and high-water.”

RELATED:  “Scandal” Review: Daddy Knows Best [Season 3, Episode 1]

We were wondering what Papa Pope might do if he was turned loose on some of the other high-profile problems floating around the spotlight? The Urban daily took a few guesses.

Joe Morton , olivia pope , rowan pope , scandal , The List

1 2 3Next page »

Also On The Urban Daily:
comments – add yours
Trending on The Urban Daily
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
×
Close