WATCH: Derrick Rose’s First Basket In 526 Days [VIDEO]

Derrick Rose’s absence from the NBA has inspired memes, jokes and anxiety in Fantasy Basketball fans. But after 526 days the All-Star point guard finally returned to action. On Saturday he suited up with his team to play a preseason game against the Indiana Pacers, a team they will likely face in any possible playoff action.

Rose tore his ACL during the 2011-2012 NBA season and had surgery on May 12, 2012. He began practicing on a limited basis in December but wasn’t seen on the Bulls bench until March. After rumors swirled of his imminent return he finally took the court today. Check out his first basket, a lay-up after a miss about 8 minutes into the first quarter.

