Halle Berry Has Baby Boy

The second Halle Berry baby watch is finally over as the Oscar Award winning actress has given birth to a baby boy. This is her first child with husband Olivier Martinez. She has a 5 -year-old daughter named Nahla from a previous relationship with Canadian model Gabriel Aubrey.

Berry and Martinez, both 47, were married in a private ceremony in France in July. It is the third marriage for the Berry, who revealed in April that she was expecting a baby with the French actor.

“This has been the biggest surprise of my life, to tell you the truth,” Berry told CNN when discussing her pregnancy in April. “I thought I was kind of past the point where this could be a reality for me. So it’s been a big surprise and the most wonderful.”

Congrats to them both!

