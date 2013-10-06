Congratulations: Big Sean And Naya Rivera Engaged

Follow @TheUrbanDaily Follow @SkyyhookRadio

Congratulations are in order for rapper Big Sean and “Glee” star Naya Rivera! Naya was caught on the red carpet at the Latina magazine Hollywood Hot List Party in LA with a huge diamond on her finger. They made the formal announcement this week.

The two have been dating for some time but no one is sure just when they first began the relationship. The word in the streets is that they were talking for a while before they went public with their relationship.

At any rate, they seemed to have converted it into something wonderful because they are now on their way toward the alter! Salute to the happy couple!

