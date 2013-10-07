Azealia Banks Storms Off Stage After Getting Hit With Can

Follow @TheUrbanDaily Follow @SkyyhookRadio

A fan hit Azealia Banks with a can during her performance at the Listen Out Festival 2013 in Melbourne and she was not having it. Azealia stormed off the stage after being pegged with a can that almost hit her in the head! Check it out in the video below!

People by the time you are trying to peg her in the head with a darn can she has already been paid your money! So c’mon you might as well cut her a break and try to enjoy the show as best you can… otherwise once she storms away, she just got paid your hard earned money to do nothing at all! Food for thought! Play nice guys!

