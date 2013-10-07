TWEET OF THE WEEK: Black Astrophysicist Pokes Holes In “Gravity” Movie

Sandra Bullock and George Clooney’s space-based sci-fi thriller “Gravity” opened this past weekend to a whopping $55.6 Million. The tale of a team of astronauts trying to survive a calamity 230 miles above the Earth has drawn praise by many, but been taken to task for its lack of diversity and scientific inaccuracies.

As for the latter, African-American astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson pointed out a few fact checking points in a series of tweets called “Mysteries of #Gravity.” Dr. Tyson is currently the Frederick P. Rose Director of the Hayden Planetarium at the Rose Center for Earth and Space and a research associate in the department of astrophysics at the American Museum of Natural History. But he also has time to watch movies, especially ones dealing with space.

“The film #Gravity should be renamed “Zero Gravity” (or) “Angular Momentum,” he wrote on his Twitter page. He concedes that “The film #Gravity depicts a scenario of catastrophic satellite destruction that can actually happen,” and that “I enjoyed #Gravity very much” but had to take it to task for inaccuracies in execution.

SPOILER ALERT! DO NOT READ IF YOU INTEND TO SEE THE FILM!

Mysteries of #Gravity: Why Bullock, a medical Doctor, is servicing the Hubble Space Telescope. — Neil deGrasse Tyson (@neiltyson) October 6, 2013

Mysteries of #Gravity: How Hubble (350mi up) ISS (230mi up) & a Chinese Space Station are all in sight lines of one another. — Neil deGrasse Tyson (@neiltyson) October 6, 2013

Mysteries of #Gravity: When Clooney releases Bullock's tether, he drifts away. In zero-G a single tug brings them together. — Neil deGrasse Tyson (@neiltyson) October 6, 2013

Mysteries of #Gravity: Why Bullock's hair, in otherwise convincing zero-G scenes, did not float freely on her head. — Neil deGrasse Tyson (@neiltyson) October 6, 2013

Mysteries of #Gravity: Nearly all satellites orbit Earth west to east yet all satellite debris portrayed orbited east to west — Neil deGrasse Tyson (@neiltyson) October 6, 2013

Mysteries of #Gravity: Satellite communications were disrupted at 230 mi up, but communications satellites orbit 100x higher. — Neil deGrasse Tyson (@neiltyson) October 6, 2013

While we are big fans of fact checking we think these two were just being a tad bit salty:

Mysteries of #Gravity: Why anyone is impressed with a zero-G film 45 years after being impressed with "2001:A Space Odyssey" — Neil deGrasse Tyson (@neiltyson) October 6, 2013

Mysteries of #Gravity: Why we enjoy a SciFi film set in make-believe space more than we enjoy actual people set in real space — Neil deGrasse Tyson (@neiltyson) October 6, 2013

We all know that iMAX in 3D makes EVERYthing more interesting!

