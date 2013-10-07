CLOSE
Lamar Odom’s Former Teammates Show Support [VIDEO]

Former NBA player Lamar Odom has had a trying 2013. The estranged husband of Khloe Kardashian has been busted for DUI, had alleged mistresses shopping sex tapes and even taken his own father to task for criticizing his wife.

On this week’s episode of TVONE “What’s Hot” he gets some words of encouragement from his former teammates Chris Paul and Matt Barnes.

