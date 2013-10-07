This Is What Happens When You Get Eddie Murphy And Snoop Lion On A Song

Your browser does not support iframes.

It’s been 20 years since Eddie Murphy‘s released an album. His last single was “Whatzupwitu” with Michael Jackson, and he hasn’t been seen on the Billboard since. Now Snoop Lion is in the studio with him for his musical comeback. “It’s a beautiful record,” Snoop Lion said. “Eddie Murphy is a great talent.” Let’s see what Eddie has in store for us on his new album!

