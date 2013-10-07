Celebrity Crime Files: Biggie’s Last Night [FULL EPISODE]

In his final days, Notorious B.I.G. expressed his love for L.A., and felt the city had love for him. But the violent East Coast/West Coast rivalry, that previously claimed Tupac’s life had spiraled out of control. The Brooklyn rapper was cut down in an SUV on March 9, 1997.

Do you remember where you were when you heard the news of Biggie’s violent death? Last night’s episode of “Celebrity Crime Files” revisited hip-hop’s infamous tragedy.

Watch the full episode below, and tune in to “Celebrity Crime Files” Monday nights at 9pm on TV One.

