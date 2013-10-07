DJ Khaled Is “Suffering From Success” [TRACKLIST]

When DJ Khaled isn’t proposing to Nicki Minaj he is out setting records on how many people he can get on one track. For his tK labum, “Suffering From Success” he enlists Plies, Ace Hood, Swizz Beatz, Rick Ross, 2 Chainz and everyone else in your iPod. Check out tracklisting to “Suffering From Success” below.

DJ Khaled’s “Suffering From Success” is due in stores on October 22nd.

1. Obama (Winning More Interlude)

2. Suffering From Success (Feat. Future & Ace Hood)

3. I Feel Like Pac / I Feel Like Biggie (Feat. Diddy, Meek Mill, Rick Ross, T.I. & Swizz Beatz)

4. You Don’t Want These Problems (Feat. 2 Chainz, Ace Hood, Meek Mill, French Montana, Rick Ross, Big Sean & Timbaland)

5. Blackball (Feat. Future, Ace Hood & Plies)

6. No Motive (Feat. Lil Wayne)

7. I’m Still (Feat. Chris Brown, Ace Hood, Wiz Khalifa & Wale)

8. I Wanna Be With You (Feat. Nicki Minaj, Rick Ross & Future)

9. No New Friends (Feat. Drake, Rick Ross & Lil Wayne)

10. Give It All To Me (Feat. Mavado & Nicki Minaj)

11. Hells Kitchen (Feat. J. Cole & Bas)

12. Never Surrender (Feat. Akon, Anthony Hamilton, Jadakiss, John Legend, Meek Mill & Scarface)

13. Murcielago (Doors Go Up) (Feat. Birdman & Meek Mill)

14. Black Ghost (Feat. Vado)

Deluxe Edition:

15. Helen Keller (Feat. Kat Dahlia) (prod. by Arthur McArthur)

16. At The Top (Feat. Mavado)

