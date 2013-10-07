Michael Jai White Decodes Black Manhood And Relationships [EXCLUSIVE]

TV spin-offs of movies rarely succeed but “For Better Or Worse” is back for its third season with America’s favorite couple, Marcus and Angela (Michael Jai White, Tasha Smith). In the first two installments of “Why Did I Get Married,” Marcus and Angela brought the laughs with their constant putdowns and bickering, but now audiences are seeing a gentler Cosby-like version of the two.

We sat down with White to examine the evolution of Marcus and Angela and the importance of positive Black male images on the small screen.

Your browser does not support iframes.

“For Better Or Worse” airs on OWN Wednesdays 9PM EST

GET THE LATEST IN ENTERTAINMENT NEWS ON THE URBAN DAILY

“ARROW” Star David Ramsey On Drake And Love Scenes With Kerry Washington [EXCLUSIVE]

“Gravity” Is Big Budget Isolation Therapy [MOVIE REVIEW]

Big Boi And Wife Divorce After 11 Years Of Marriage