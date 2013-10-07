NAACP And TV One Partner To Broadcast ‘NAACP Image Awards’

The NAACP, the nation’s oldest and largest civil rights organization and home of the prestigious NAACP Image Awards, has partnered with the TV One network in a new multi-media five year agreement.

Under the five-year contract, TV One becomes the television home for the association’s awards show, beginning with the live airing of the “45th NAACP Image Awards” in February 2014. The multimedia partnership was jointly announced today by NAACP National Board of Directors Chairman Roslyn M. Brock and TV One Chairman and CEO / President of Radio One Alfred Liggins.

“Our new multi-faceted long-term partnership with TV One will bring expanded visibility and awareness of the NAACP and its important programs, such as the NAACP Image Awards,” said NAACP’s Brock. “TV One offers the resources and capabilities to reach audiences in today’s broad media universe, therefore advancing the message of promoting and protecting human and civil rights.”

The NAACP Image Awards is the nation’s premier event celebrating the accomplishments of people of color in the fields of television, music, literature and film and also honors individuals or groups who promote social justice through creative endeavors.

TV One will air live broadcasts of the Image Awards and red carpet arrivals in 2014. In addition, the network will provide promotional support on TV One, Radio One and Reach Media, Interactive One, and via a multi-platform marketing campaign. In addition, to elevate the historic organization’s initiatives, there will be dedicated coverage on News One Now, TV One’s new daily news and information program,

“We are truly honored to be partnering with the NAACP and becoming the new home for the Image Awards,” said Liggins of TV One. “Today’s announcement is a game changer for TV One and our loyal viewers across the country. As we prepare to celebrate the 10th anniversary of TV One’s 2004 launch, I can think of no greater opportunity to thank this audience than by providing them with access to the preeminent awards show that showcases the incredible achievements of Black Americans and by creating an ongoing opportunity for dialogue around social justice issues on TV One.”

*TVONE and TheUrbanDaily Are both owned by Radio One*

