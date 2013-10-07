Pusha T & Chris Brown Head To Virginia Beach In ‘Sweet Serenade’ [MUSIC VIDEO]

Follow @briaeffinsimone Follow @TheUrbanDaily

Pusha T heads to Virginia Beach with Chris Brown (and a stripper) to shoot the video for “Sweet Serenade” featuring Breezy. “Sweet Serenade” is the lead single off of Pusha’s solo debut album “My Name Is My Name” which hits stores tomorrow. “My Name Is My Name” features appearances from Kendrick Lamar, Rick Ross, The Dream and many more.

Check out Pusha’s visual for “Sweet Serenade” below.

READ MORE HOT ENTERTAINMENT COVERAGE ON THEURBANDAILY.COM:

NAACP and TV One Partner To Broadcast ‘NAACP Image Awards’

Celebrity Crime Files: Biggie’s Last Night [TUNE IN]

DJ Khaled Is “Suffering From Success” [TRACKLIST]

Like TheUrbanDaily.com on Facebook to stay updated with the latest entertainment news and original interviews!

Also On The Urban Daily: