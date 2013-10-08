DJ Khaled Feels Like “Biggie & Pac,” Ma$e Begs To Differ [AUDIO]

On his upcoming album, “Suffering From Success” DJ Khaled recruits Rick Ross, Meek Mill, T.I., Swizz Beatz, and Diddy (back to Puff Daddy) for a tribute of sorts to two fallen hip-hop greats, Tupac Shakur and The Notorious B.I.G. The track called “I Feel Like Pac/I Feel like Biggie” features several lyrical nods to the heroes and was produced by The Beat Bully.

RELATED: Celebrity Crime Files: Biggie’s Last Night [TUNE IN]

WARNING: NSFW. STRONG LANGUAGE.

After the song premiered, former Bad Boy Mason Betha expressed his displeasure with the perceived exploitation of the late Christopher Wallace.

“N*ggas sold u out BIG,” he wrote. “I hate the way your legacy has been watered down. I don’t have to be from Bk…”

https://twitter.com/MasonBetha/status/387358284401098752

What do you think? Is Ma$e right or does he need to fall back? Props to Missinfo.TV

RELATED:

‘R&B Divas’ Exclusive: Meet Biggie’s Son, Christopher Wallace, Jr. [VIDEO]

Vote For Your Favorite Notorious B.I.G. Song! [VIDEO]

DJ Finesse Presents: B.I.G. Over Premier [DOWNLOAD]

Like TheUrbanDaily.com on Facebook to stay updated with the latest entertainment news and original interviews!