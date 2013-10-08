Did Jay Z Forget The Words To His Own Song [VIDEO]

Follow @TheUrbanDaily

It can and does happen to anyone! Hov was on stage and seemingly forgot the words to “No Church In The Wild” while on tour in Manchester, England.

Take a look at the video below and see what you think! Did he forget the words?

You know upon further thought…he could have just had a moment like the rest of have at any given time. Who among us can say they’ve never picked up the phone, dialed a number and forgot who it was they called when the person answered on the other end? Haven’t we all gone to the refrigerator to get something to drink only to grab something to eat instead? We’ve all gotten in the car and driven away from the house only to turn around and go back for our phone, money, child or something!

So let’s cut Jay a break here! We’ve all had a moment..his just happened in front of a whole lot more people then ours do! It’s all good Hov…we’ve been there sir..well..sort of!

