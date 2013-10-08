Draya Michele Fires Back At Laura Govan [VIDEO]

Follow @TheUrbanDaily

Basketball Wives drama is heating up and it isn’t even the LA cast’s turn yet! Recently former BBW LA alum Laura Govan took shots at Shaunie O’neal regarding her focusing the show around the “ho’s” surrounding the show and not around the women who are actually married to NBA players.

Well current cast member Draya Michele had something to say about the “ho” comment. See what you think of Draya’s response!

We just don’t even know what the right answer is on this one…so we’ll keep our opinions to ourselves except to say this…there might be a kernel of truth in what both of them had to say!

