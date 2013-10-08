Khloe Kardashian Allegedly Afraid If She Divorces Lamar He’ll Die

Follow @TheUrbanDaily

According to TMZ, Khloe Kardashian does not want to divorce Lamar Odom because she’s afraid he’ll die or kill himself if she does.

Sources allegedly told TMZ,

“Barring a miracle, Khloe thinks divorce is “inevitable.” But she’s afraid if she files, Lamar will overdose and die or be pushed over the edge and commit suicide.”

So because of her fear that Lamar will die and it will be her leaving him that pushes him over the edge toward suicide or an overdose of drugs, she will not go? Wow. It is emotional blackmail to say things like, “if you leave me I will kill myself.” So we truly hope Lamar has not actually said this to Khloe.

But in the end her love for herself and her self worth must be stronger than his love of his addiction. We know she took vows that included loving him in sickness and in health but there is a limit to what anyone can handle. Drug addiction sucks for all who are affected by them… bottom line.

