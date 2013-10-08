Ma$e Voices Opinion Over Biggie’s Legacy, Says It Is Being ‘Disrespected’ & ‘Watered Down’

Follow @briaeffinsimone Follow @TheUrbanDaily

It sure has been a controversial year in hip-hop and DJ Khaled‘s latest track “I Feel Like Pac/I Feel Like Biggie” featuring Diddy, Meek Mill, Rick Ross, T.I. and Swizz Beatz may be the next topic of discussion. Moments after DJ Khaled released his latest track, former Bad Boy rapper turned pastor turned hip hop advocate Ma$e discreetly voiced his opinion on Instagram. Ma$e who recorded a few tracks with Big, says he feels as though his legacy is being ‘watered down’ and ‘disrespected.’

That escalated fast!

Check out Ma$e’s comment below.

What did you think of DJ Khaled’s track and do you agree with Ma$e’s statement?

