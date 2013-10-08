Braylon Edwards’ Attack On Photographer Caught On Video

Follow @Jonathan_Hailey Follow @TheUrbanDaily

Recently, reports surfaced about NFL wide receiver Braylon Edwards getting into an altercation with a photographer. Initially, Edwards denied the reports claiming that the photographer made the whole story up to get some money out of the football star. However, new evidence has surfaced to support the opposite of Edwards’ statement.

A video showing the whole altercation has hit the internet. The footage shows Braylon Edwards yelling at a photographer for filming him while he was allegedly roughing up a guy outside of a club. Once the photographer has had enough, he begins to walk away which didn’t sit too well with Edwards. Edwards chased after the man with the camera. The photographer never turned around as Braylon Edwards approached and Edwards took that time to reach down and grab the man by his ankles and pulled them backwards which sent the man’s face flying towards the ground.

The photographer immediately went to the police station, but refused medical attention because his injuries were minor. As we mentioned before, Braylon Edwards took to Twitter to proclaim his innocence. He stated that the photographer is blaspheming his name and no harm was ever done to the man. Despite Edwards’ claims, the photographer is planning to seek legal recourse.

Check the video and Braylon Edwards’ tweets below. Whose side are you on?

https://twitter.com/OfficialBraylon/status/386704240183238656

The reports are blasphemy. Was joking with friends and a guy was filming us. I asked him to delete it, he said no. He wasn't harmed at all. — Braylon Edwards (@OfficialBraylon) October 6, 2013

Also there were many officers in attendance at the alleged incident, and never stepped in, because there was no wrong doing. — Braylon Edwards (@OfficialBraylon) October 6, 2013

This is another case of some1 trying to "come up" off a persons status. My name will be cleared of this nonsense soon. Story is ridiculous. — Braylon Edwards (@OfficialBraylon) October 6, 2013

Source

READ MORE HOT GOSSIP ON THEURBANDAILY.COM:

Khloe Kardashian Allegedly Afraid If She Divorces Lamar He’ll Die

WATCH: Derrick Rose’s First Basket In 526 Days [VIDEO]

Draya Michele Fires Back At Laura Govan [VIDEO]