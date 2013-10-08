Jim Jones Throws Shade At Government Shutdown [VIDEO]

Follow @briaeffinsimone Follow @TheUrbanDaily

As reported last week, Jim Jones was arrested for allegedly driving under the influence of marijuana in the Bronx. The Dipset rapper looked excited to be in court as he stared elsewhere before being freed. Following his release, Jones skipped around outside and when asked ‘What happened?’ Jones threw shade at the fact that the government is currently shut down.

It’s official, these are the controversial legal moments we live for.

Check out the video below.

