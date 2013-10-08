“American Promise” Explores Education Of Black Boys (Official Theatrical Trailer) [VIDEO]

Follow @TheUrbanDaily

“American Promise” is a documentary thirteen years in the making. The film follows the journey of two African-American boys and their families from kindergarten to high school graduation and provides a powerful narrative about the lives of african-american boys and their families, as well as the factors that contribute to the achievement gap in education for black males.

Please take a look at the trailer below.

The only word any of us have been able to come up with to describe this movie is powerful. This is our reality and we sure hope this documentary will get the support that it deserves.

