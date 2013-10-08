The Game Threatens Paparazzi In Defense Of Khloe Kardashian [VIDEO]

Follow @Jonathan_Hailey Follow @TheUrbanDaily

Rapper The Game goes to some extreme measures to protect his friends. While he was exiting a nightclub with Khloe Kardashian and Malika Haqq, he threatened all of the paparazzi snapping photos of the distressed Kardashian.

As many of you know, Khloe Kardashian is going through a rough time in her marriage. There are rumors that her husband Lamar Odom is a heavy crack addict and will kill himself if she divorces him. Also, there are rumors swirling that she is cheating on Odom with The Game, who is in a relationship with Tiffney Cambridge. With all of that going on in her life, she and her friends went out for a fun night on the town. things were great until The Game and Kardashian left Tru nightclub and people began shouting disrespectful comments to her regarding Lamar Odom’s drug use.

The Game went straight into thug mode and began shouting at the paparazzi. He screamed, “Put your cameras down, or there’s gonna be seven broke cameras!” The Game went on to compare himself to the man the paparazzi fears the most–Kanye West, saying, “You thought Kanye was a problem? I’m a REAL problem!”

A word to the photographers around the world: The Game has put you on notice and that man missing more than a few screws. You better leave Khloe alone before he goes postal on you all.

