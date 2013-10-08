Naya Rivera Talks Football & Fave Tracks On Big Sean’s ‘Hall Of Fame’ Album [EXCLUSIVE]

They are beyond cute, and newly engaged! We spoke with Naya Rivera right before news broke of her engagement to rapper Big Sean! The ”Glee” star stepped out with a gorgeous sparkler on her ring finger at a party celebrating her Latina cover last Thursday. We spoke with the talented triple threat about her hit single “Sorry” featuring her hubby to be, her ’90s sound, and her favorite tracks on Big Sean’s album, Hall of Fame. She also dished on her new co-star Demi Lovato, and Thursday night’s heartfelt “Glee” episode honoring the late Cory Monteith.

Check out our exclusive with Naya below!

On her signature sound…

“I really want to stay in keeping with the uptempo, fun ‘90s throwback beats. I definitely want to stay urban-poppish.”

Her favorite tracks on Big Sean’s Hall of Fame album…

“That’s such a hard question. I mean, it’s an amazing album. I really like “Mona Lisa,” I also really like “First Chain.” And “Fire” is also amazing, and “Beware” is so good, it’s hard to pick just one.”

On a regular day with Big Sean..

“We’re pretty lowkey. We like to go to the movies. I like to cook, so any day off that I get or if I get a free moment, I’ll definitely make us dinner. I like to bake. I mean, we’re just like homebodies. We’re regular people.”

On her football player brother, Oakland Raiders tight end Mychal Rivera, and her dream fantasy team…

“I’m a football girl [laughs]. My brother would be my starting tight end. And then it would be a really tough choice between Tom Brady or RG III but I think I’d pick RG III as my quarterback.

On staying healthy with a busy schedule…

“Planning out what you’re going to eat throughout the day for your meals when you’re busy, that way you’re not forgetting your meals and going and eating fast food or whatever. I think that that’s a definite must. And I think finding time to work out, even if it’s just for 15 minutes a day is also really important.

On her favorite workout…

“I do a lot of spinning, like cycling. But I haven’t had time to go in a really long time so I need to get back. You’re just like dancing on a bike, it’s so fun.”

On Glee’s Cory Monteith tribute…

“I think it’s a really emotional episode and it’s definitely going to be hard to watch, it was definitely difficult to shoot. I think that in the end, we did a beautiful job with it. So, I hope that everyone appreciates it.”

On the Glee song that would end the government shut down…

“Don’t Stop Believin’.”

On working with new “Glee” co-star Demi Lovato…

“I’m really excited to have her on the show. She’s a great person and she’s super talented and more than anything, she’s just really fun to work with. Just watch their relationship unfold… I guess we’ll see what goes on from there.”

Naya’s new single “Sorry” is available on iTunes now!

Also On The Urban Daily: