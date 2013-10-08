Man Calls Police To Report He Got Shorted In A Drug Deal

Follow @Jonathan_Hailey Follow @TheUrbanDaily

If you’re going to be a criminal, be a smart one. The man in this story should’ve taken heed to the aforementioned advice because he is currently in jail because of stupidity. A man called the police he had tried to sell drugs and was shorted, which caused to be arrested.

Daniel P. Noehl, Sr. called the Iowa City Police to report that he greed to sell his friend some of his prescription drugs, but hadn’t received any payment. while the story is already ridiculous, it gets better. While the police were on their way to Noehl’s residence, he called the police back three or four times wondering why it was taking them so long to get to his home and take his report.

Once the police (finally) arrived, Noehl, 57, explained he gave a friend three prescription bottles filled with pills, about 230 in total. Daniel Noehl says he was supposed to be paid $1.25 per pill, which adds up to $287.50. Noehl also said he planned on using the money for groceries and cigarettes. On top of that, he claims to not have known selling his prescriptions were illegal. He supported that statement by saying if he knew selling his prescriptions were illegal, he would have sold them while he was still using other illegal substances. According to police, Noehl then admitted he was still a crack smoker and handed over a metal crack pipe that had residue in it.

Daniel Noehl was charged with a misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia and and more serious count of prohibited acts.

Source

READ MORE WTF NEWS ON THEURBANDAILY.COM:

This Is What Happens When You Get Eddie Murphy And Snoop Lion On A Song

Azealia Banks Storms Off Stage After Getting Hit With Can

Did Jay Z Forget The Words To His Own Song [VIDEO]