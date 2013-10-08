Let’s Play A Game Called Knife Ping Pong [VIDEO]

Follow @Jonathan_Hailey Follow @TheUrbanDaily

People are just plain crazy! A Swedish stunt troupe named Tumba Ping Pong have taken the great and SAFE game of ping pong and made it more dangerous than any Carlos Danger photo that’s ever surfaced online. The group decided they were going to play ping pong, except instead of using the regulation ping pong balls, they used knives. Yes, you read correctly! Tumba Ping Pong played ping pong with knives. And if that weren’t enough, at the end of the video, the man hits a ping pong ball to his female opponent and she catches the ball with her mouth. It really looks like he said, “While you standing there catching knives, catch these balls with your mouth!” Too far? You be the judge.

