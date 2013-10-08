“Love & Hip Hop” Brings The Drama Back To New York City

Follow @Jonathan_Hailey Follow @TheUrbanDaily

It’s about that time of year again. The drama that is the hit reality series “Love & Hip Hop” will be making its return to the Big Apple and in case you were bored with the last season, there will be some new blood on the show.

In the thirty second trailer, we see new cast member “Deja Vu (Uptown Baby)” Peter Gunz navigating the murky waters of love, while Joe Budden and Tahiry continue their emotional roller coaster. (No Vivian Green.) The drama that is Erica Mena and Rich Dollaz‘ relationship escalates to a new level when Erica begins dating a woman and Atlanta transplant K. Michelle starts adding her two cents about the Dollaz-Mena “business” relationship. Basically, the mess you’ve come to love to see on “Love & Hip Hop” is back with a vengeance.

Peep the trailer below and make sure you watch when it premieres on VH1 on October 28 at 8pm.

