Is “12 Years A Slave” The Best Film of 2013? [VIDEO]

The topic of American slavery is both political and personal, triggering the deepest of emotions. While some in the African-American community feel that it further victimizes us, others believe our country’s dirty laundry should be aired like last year’s “Django Unchained.”

Director Steve McQueen bravely explores the brutality and inhumanity of human bondage in the upcoming “12 Years A Slave.” The film is based on the real life account of Solomon Northrup (Chiwetel Ejiofor), a free Black man from upstate NY who is kidnapped and sold to into slavery. Michael Fassbender (“X-Men First Class”) plays Edwin Epps a cruel and abusive plantation owner with a reputation for keeping his slaves in line with physical and psychological torture.

“12 Years A Slave” has been praised by both critics and moviegoers alike, with a current 97% approval rating on Rottentomatoes. With brilliant performances by Chiwetel, Fassbender and newcomer Lupita Nyong’O, the movie has already generated Oscar buzz. The film received a standing ovation at last month’s Toronto Film Festival, winning the People’s Choice Award.

“12 Years A Slave” opens in theaters today.

