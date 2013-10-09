Eminem Drops New Video For “Survival” [VIDEO]

Follow @TheUrbanDaily Follow @SkyyhookRadio

Slim Shady is on a roll. Check out the brand new video released by Eminem called “Survival” below.

What say you? Are you feeling it? Take our poll and have your say!

READ MORE HOT ENTERTAINMENT COVERAGE ON THEURBANDAILY.COM

Breaking New Artists: “Wake Up Show” Goes Unplugged [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Cam’ron Speaks About Jay Z’s Pound Cake Verse [VIDEO]

Like TheUrbanDaily.com on Facebook to stay updated with the latest entertainment news and original interviews!

.