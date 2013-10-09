Reality TV Strikes Again: Kris And Bruce Jenner Officially Separated

Follow @TheUrbanDaily Follow @SkyyhookRadio

In a joint statement, Bruce and Kris Jenner announced that they are officially separating. The two have been married for about 22 years and share the youngest “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” daughters Kylie and Kendall together.

The two said in a statement,

“We are living separately and we are much happier this way.”

reports that the two have no plans to divorce anytime soon as it could significantly impact their $40 million dollar take in from their reality show.

Sources tell TMZ that Bruce Jenner simply couldn’t take it anymore and left so now he lives in Malibu and Kris lives in Calabasas.

Very few couples make it out of reality TV still intact so we guess the odds were probably against them before they started the show. We wish luck to them both.

