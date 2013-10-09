Lauryn Hill Pens Open Letter Thanking Fans For Support During Jail Stint

Follow @Jonathan_Hailey Follow @TheUrbanDaily

Singer/songwriter Lauryn Hill was recently released from jail and she is showing love to those who supported her during her time behind bars. Hill recently posted, then deleted a handwritten letter to her blog thanking fans for their words of encouragement, gifts, and books. She called the letter a “Letter of Recognition.”

In the letter, Lauryn Hill wrote, “Know that many of your letters not only touched me, but continued to confirm for me what I already knew but needed to hear again: that sincere expression has a serious purpose,” said a grateful Ms. Hill. “If one of you had been touched, picked up, encouraged, or prevented from succumbing from some measure of social or spiritual decline, then it was worth it.” While most of the letter was aimed generally at her supporters, Hill did name certain individuals also.

Lauryn Hill, 38, was convicted of tax evasion and sentenced to three months in jail. Now that she’s free, she must serve a few months on house arrest. However, we’ve come to learn Hill’s house arrest will be postponed so that she can tour.Her tour is set to start on November 15 and conclude on December 31.

Check out the full letter below.

Source

READ MORE HOT MUSIC COVERAGE ON THEURBANDAILY.COM:

The Game Threatens Paparazzi In Defense Of Khloe Kardashian [VIDEO]

Naya Rivera Talks Football & Fave Tracks On Big Sean’s ‘Hall Of Fame’ Album [EXCLUSIVE]

Ma$e Voices Opinion Over Biggie’s Legacy, Says It Is Being ‘Disrespected’ & ‘Watered Down’