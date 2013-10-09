Jimmy Kimmel Announces Kanye West Will Appear On His Show

Follow @Jonathan_Hailey Follow @TheUrbanDaily

It was the rap feud that nobody saw coming, but nobody could turn away from. Comedian and late night host Jimmy Kimmel ignited a beef with the self-proclaimed biggest rockstar on the planet Kanye West when he had two children spoof West’s interview with Zane Lowe. As you would expect, Kanye reacted in the most negative way.

Kanye West took to Twitter to blast Jimmy Kimmel and said the talk show host has never had good sex and all types crazy stuff. Jimmy Kimmel responded by making fun of Kanye’s tweets the next day on his show. Now, it seems the the heat between the two has cooled and they will be face to face on Kimmel’s late night show “Jimmy Kimmel Live” tonight (October 9). Kimmel announced his special guest via Twitter. He tweeted, “TOMORROW NIGHT, MY GUEST WILL BE @kanyewest (for real, yes and was it all a setup, no).”

We can’t wait to see how this plays out! Make sure you tune in to “Jimmy Kimmel Live” at 11:35pm.

TOMORROW NIGHT, MY GUEST WILL BE @kanyewest (for real, yes and was it all a setup, no) — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) October 8, 2013

