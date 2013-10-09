5 Reasons To Check Out “Get On The Good Foot” At The Apollo

The Apollo is putting on a celebration of James Brown through dance, in a show called “James Brown Get On the Good Foot: A Celebration in Dance.” Here are 5 reasons why you MUST see it.

Who doesn’t want to celebrate the incomparable James Brown, the Godfather of Soul??

He put the Apollo on the map!

PHILADANCO is the dance troupe that will perform…

… and they’re one of the BEST in the country.

You’ll hear all of your favorite songs, like “I Feel Good”

He’s your favorite rapper’s favorite sample, so pay respect!

It’s a dance party!

You know what do do.

It’s only here for a limited time!

So get your ticket now! Click here for more information.

