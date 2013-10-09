Coolio Performs “Gangsta’s Paradise” With British College Kids [VIDEO]

Follow @Jonathan_Hailey Follow @TheUrbanDaily

Where in the world has 90s rapper Coolio been? Well, he’s been doing shows in Europe. A group college British college kids got an extra special performance of his biggest hit “Gangsta’s Paradise.”

While in England to play a show, Coolio ran into some college kids in the V.I.P. area and really took a liking to them. He offered to cook the students dinner because Coolio now makes his bread and butter as a chef. As promised, the rapper bought all of the supplies at a local grocery store and showed up at the kids’ dorm to make them a dish he called Chicken a la Damn.

Once the meal was over, Coolio just wanted to hang out with the students. As they were just chilling, one of the guys pulled out his guitar and started strumming which led Coolio to begin singing his smash hit “Gangsta’s Paradise.” The students hit the background choir harmonies as best they could while trying not to laugh from not remembering the words. It looks like everyone had a good time. Doesn’t this make you wish that more rappers did stuff like this?

