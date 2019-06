So many rappers have sampled the late, great James Brown. Let’s take a look at 10 of the best songs to have taken from the Godfather of Soul.

Like TheUrbanDaily.com on Facebook to stay updated with the latest entertainment news and original interviews!

MORE LINKS ON THE URBAN DAILY

5 Reasons To Check Out “Get On The Good Foot” At The Apollo

25 Surprising Kanye West Samples

James Brown Records “Papas Got A Brand New Bag”