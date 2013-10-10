Pharrell Williams Interviews Spike Lee About The Art Of Filmmaking

Follow @TheUrbanDaily Follow @SkyyhookRadio

Spike Lee sat down with Pharrell Williams in New York City to chop it up about how he got started in filmmaking and how he credits his mother for exposing him to art as a kid which helped him to begin a career in film.

Take a look at part 1 in the video below.

Is it us or does Pharrell refuse to age? He has not aged a bit in years. Get em Pharrell! And send us some of the water from your house. Clearly you have something in it that the rest of us don’t!

Check out the 2nd half of this extended interview when it premieres on Thursday, October, 10th.

READ MORE HOT ENTERTAINMENT COVERAGE ON THEURBANDAILY.COM

Breaking New Artists: “Wake Up Show” Goes Unplugged [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Cam’ron Speaks About Jay Z’s Pound Cake Verse [VIDEO]

Like TheUrbanDaily.com on Facebook to stay updated with the latest entertainment news and original interviews!