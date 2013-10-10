CLOSE
Forbes: Diddy Poised To Be Hip Hop’s First Billionaire

Woah! That’s a pretty big freakin deal! From intern to billionaire during the course of his career would be one heck of a legacy to leave behind for his six kids. Take a look at what Diddy has to say about the situation below.

 

Just for old times sake, let’s take a look at the very first time many of us remember ever seeing the Puffster! Check out the backup dancers in the background…look familiar?

 

 

 

