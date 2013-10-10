Craig Robinson Arrested In The Bahamas For Drug Possession

Follow @Jonathan_Hailey Follow @TheUrbanDaily

Actor Craig Robinson, known for his roles on “The Office” and in “Hot Tub Time Machine,” almost got a new role as a Bahamian prison inmate. The actor/comedian was arrested in the Bahamas trying to board a plane with drugs on him.

Robinson was on the island performing a comedy show at the Atlantis Hotel & Resort. As he was trying to board his flight back to the United States, he was stopped and was found to be carrying a half gram of weed and 18 Ecstasy pills. He was immediately taken into custody and appeared before the magistrate where he plead guilty to two counts of drug possession. When it was time for him to address the court, Craig Robinson told them he brought the drugs into the country from the U.S. and simply was unaware that they were illegal in the Bahamas.

In any normal case, the accused would be facing four years behind bars. However, Craig Robinson caught a huge break. He was fined $1,000 and ordered to vacate the country as soon as he left the courthouse. After the court hearing a Bahamian police officer told reporters that the arrest was “nothing major.”

This isn’t the first time Robinson has run into an issue with the law and illegal substances. Back in 2008, Robinson was cuffed for being in possession of Ecstasy and meth. He avoided jail time in that case after he completed a drug diversion program.

