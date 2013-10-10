“Lil Wayne Looks Like A Crabapple” And Other #MeanTweets On Kimmel [VIDEO]

Follow @JLBarrow Follow @TheUrbanDaily

Taking full advantage of the new viewers he grabbed via Kanye West, Jimmy Kimmel debuted a special edition of his #MeanTweets segment where he got some of the biggest names in music to read the mean things that people say about them on Twitter.

“John Legend seems like he cries after sex,” the “Ordinary People” singer read aloud before feigning tears for the camera. Big Sean, Katy Perry and Pharrell were all good sports and participated in the clip as well, but Lil Wayne got in a little dig saying with a smile, “I don’t know what a crabapple is. F*ck all of y’all.” 2 Chainz did not like being compared to Whoopi Goldberg at all and mumbled, “Get the f*ck outta here” after reading his mean tweet.

Watch the clip below:

