NFL Player Major Wright Sued Over African Diamond Trading

Being a professional athlete is not a guarantee to be set for life. Career-ending injuries happen all of the time, so most players have a side hustle. For player Major Wright, their side hustle is causing them more trouble than anyone on the gridiron. Wright, along with his partner Terrence Williams, is being sued after receiving a loan to purchase African diamonds last year and neglecting to pay the loan back.
Jimmy Michel and Marc Geffrard say they lent Williams and Wright the money with the agreement they would pay back the full $75,000 plus 100% interest ( a total of $150,000) by March of 2012. March 2012 came and went without Michel and Geffrard seeing any money from them. Jimmy Michel and Marc Geffrard are suing for the $150,000 plus more interest.
Terrence Williams and Major Wright have both remained silent about the matter.
