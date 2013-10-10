Ying Yang Twins Want You To ‘Twurk Or Die’ [TRACKLIST & VIDEO]

Follow @briaeffinsimone Follow @TheUrbanDaily
Just when you began to think that the twerking epidemic was starting to die down, the Ying Yang Twins give you an ultimatum with their forthcoming mixtape: “Twurk or Die.” The originators of ‘twerk music’ will be releasing “Twurk or Die” on October 11.
Check out the trailer and tracklist below.
Twurk Or Die Tracklist:
1. Twurk Or Die ft. Tone Bone – Produced by DJ Paul (Da Mafia 6ix)
2. Break Yo Back ft. Jus Rhythm – Produced by Mr. ColliPark
3. Draws To The Side – Jus Rhythm ft. Ying Yang Twins – Produced by Mr. ColliPark
4. Bad Girls – Produced by Richmusik (Holland)
5. Tear It Up – Produced by Mr. Hanky
6. Mr. ColliPark Speaks – Continental Skit
7. One More Time ft. DJ Blak – Produced by Mr. ColliPark
8. Give U Dat D*** – Produced by Mr. ColliPark
9. Twurk Sumthin ft. Jus Rhythm & Skip – Produced by Big Serg
10. Strippers Gotta Eat Too Skit – Kaine
11. Amateur Night ft. Crum.com – Produced by Mr. ColliPark
12. Twurk In Ya Skirt ft. Kid Money – Produced by Mr. ColliPark
13. Jigg ft. Level – Produced by Mr. ColliPark
14. Get F***** Up – RMA – Produced by ATLiens
