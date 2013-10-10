Jay Z Buys 100 Copies of Nipsey Hussle’s “Crenshaw” Mixtape [PHOTO]

The old saying goes that game recognizes game and when Jay Z rapped that he can’t knock the hustle he really meant it! Rapper Nipsey Hussle raised some eyebrows when he announced that he’d be selling his latest mixtape, “Crenshaw,” for $100. As part of his “#ProudToPay campaign he motivated his supporters to put their money where their mouths were and pony up a Benjamin to get his music. He only printed up 1,000 copies and fans would get a concert ticket and autograph with their purchase.

Listeners responded by lining up at his pop-up shop to part with their hard earned money. But the biggest surprise was when he got an order for 100 CDs from S. Carter Enterprises.

Nipsey shouted out his fellow hustler on Twitter and thanked him for his support. New rules indeed.

Shout to Jay Z for buying 100 copies of #Crenshaw! http://t.co/0q0ymjOiFg http://t.co/L2HGopo7Ob — NIP HUSSLE THE GREAT (@NipseyHussle) October 9, 2013

If you want to hear if this project was worth a $100 you can stream it right here:

