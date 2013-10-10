Mateo Is Ready To Create A Legacy [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Singer Mateo is ready for the people to embrace his music. In fact, the classically-trained Cincinnati native has the art form in his blood. His grandfather, Freddy Jordan, was a jazz musician who played for the greats, like James Brown and Freddie King. So when it comes to leaving a legacy, Mateo is about his business.

“I want to, like, create a legacy of music,” Mateo said. “When my song comes on 20 years from now, I want [people] to think about where they were when they first heard it.”

