Justin Timberlake Cements Comeback With Five American Music Award Nominations

Follow @Jonathan_Hailey Follow @TheUrbanDaily

2013 will go down as the year Justin Timberlake returned to music like he never left. After releasing the first half of “The 20/20 Experience” in March, Timberlake took the music world by storm with his hit song “Suit & Tie.” because of the album’s massive success, JT was honored with five American Music Award nominations. Justin is nominated for awards like Favorite Pop Album, Favorite Soul Album, Artist of the Year, Favorite Male Pop Artist.

The only other artist to get recognized with that many nominations are Taylor Swift and Macklemore & Ryan Lewis. Closely trailing with four noms are Rihanna, Bruno Mars, and Robin Thicke. Thicke’s “Blurred Lines” will go head to head against Macklemore & Ryan Lewis’ smash hit “Thrift Shop” for Favorite Single of the Year. Who do you think will win? tune in to the telecast of the American Music Awards when they air Sunday November 24 on ABC.

Take a look at the full list of nominees below.

ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Macklemore & Ryan Lewis

Bruno Mars

Rihanna

Taylor Swift

Justin Timberlake

NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR PRESENTED BY KOHL’S

Florida Georgia Line

Ariana Grande

Imagine Dragons

Macklemore & Ryan Lewis

Phillip Phillps

SINGLE OF THE YEAR

Florida Georgia Line Featuring Nelly, “Cruise”

Macklemore & Ryan Lewis Featuring Wanz, “Thrift Shop”

Robin Thicke Featuring Pharrell & T.I., “Blurred Lines”

FAVORITE MALE ARTIST – POP/ROCK

Bruno Mars

Robin Thicke

Justin Timberlake

FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST – POP/ROCK

P!nk

Rihanna

Taylor Swift

FAVORITE BAND, DUO OR GROUP – POP/ROCK

Imagine Dragons

Macklemore & Ryan Lewis

One Direction

FAVORITE ALBUM – POP/ROCK

One Direction, “Take Me Home”

Taylor Swift, “Red”

Justin Timberlake, “The 20/20 Experience”

FAVORITE MALE ARTIST – COUNTRY

Luke Bryan

Hunter Hayes

Blake Shelton

FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST – COUNTRY

Miranda Lambert

Taylor Swift

Carrie Underwood

FAVORITE BAND, DUO or GROUP – COUNTRY

The Band Perry

Florida Georgia Line

Lady Antebellum

FAVORITE ALBUM – COUNTRY

Luke Bryan, “Crash My Party”

Florida Georgia Line, “Here’s To The Good Times”

Taylor Swift, “Red”

FAVORITE ARTIST – RAP/HIP-HOP

Jay Z

Lil Wayne

Macklemore & Ryan Lewis

FAVORITE ALBUM – RAP/HIP-HOP

Jay Z, “Magna Carta…Holy Grail”

Kendrick Lamar, “good kid, m.A.A.d city”

Macklemore & Ryan Lewis, “The Heist”

FAVORITE MALE ARTIST – SOUL/R&B

Miguel

Robin Thicke

Justin Timberlake

FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST – SOUL/R&B

Ciara

Alicia Keys

Rihanna

FAVORITE ALBUM – SOUL/R&B

Rihanna, “Unapologetic”

Robin Thicke, “Blurred Lines”

Justin Timberlake, “The 20/20 Experience”

FAVORITE ARTIST – ALTERNATIVE ROCK

Imagine Dragons

The Lumineers

Mumford & Sons

FAVORITE ARTIST – ADULT CONTEMPORARY

Maroon 5

Bruno Mars

P!nk

FAVORITE ARTIST – LATIN

Marc Anthony

Prince Royce

Romeo Santos

FAVORITE ARTIST – CONTEMPORARY INSPIRATIONAL

tobyMac

Chris Tomlin

Matthew West

FAVORITE ARTIST – ELECTRONIC DANCE MUSIC (EDM)

Avicii

Daft Punk

Calvin Harris

Zedd

TOP SOUNDTRACK

“The Great Gatsby: Music From Baz Luhrmann’s Film”

“Les Miserables”

“Pitch Perfect”

Source

READ MORE HOT MUSIC COVERAGE ON THEURBANDAILY.COM:

Jay Z Buys 100 Copies of Nipsey Hussle’s “Crenshaw” Mixtape [PHOTO]

Ying Yang Twins Want You To ‘Twurk Or Die’ [TRACKLIST & VIDEO]

What Jadakiss Thinks Of DJ Khaled’s “Feel Like Pac/Feel Like Big” [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]