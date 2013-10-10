Justin Timberlake Cements Comeback With Five American Music Award Nominations

Follow @Jonathan_Hailey Follow @TheUrbanDaily
2013 will go down as the year Justin Timberlake returned to music like he never left. After releasing the first half of “The 20/20 Experience” in March, Timberlake took the music world by storm with his hit song “Suit & Tie.” because of the album’s massive success, JT was honored with five American Music Award nominations. Justin is nominated for awards like Favorite Pop Album, Favorite Soul Album, Artist of the Year, Favorite Male Pop Artist.
The only other artist to get recognized with that many nominations are Taylor Swift and Macklemore & Ryan Lewis. Closely trailing with four noms are Rihanna, Bruno Mars, and Robin Thicke. Thicke’s “Blurred Lines” will go head to head against Macklemore & Ryan Lewis’ smash hit “Thrift Shop” for Favorite Single of the Year. Who do you think will win? tune in to the telecast of the American Music Awards when they air Sunday November 24 on ABC.
Take a look at the full list of nominees below.
ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Macklemore & Ryan Lewis
Bruno Mars
Rihanna
Taylor Swift
Justin Timberlake
NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR PRESENTED BY KOHL’S
Florida Georgia Line
Ariana Grande
Imagine Dragons
Macklemore & Ryan Lewis
Phillip Phillps
SINGLE OF THE YEAR
Florida Georgia Line Featuring Nelly, “Cruise”
Macklemore & Ryan Lewis Featuring Wanz, “Thrift Shop”
Robin Thicke Featuring Pharrell & T.I., “Blurred Lines”
FAVORITE MALE ARTIST – POP/ROCK
Bruno Mars
Robin Thicke
Justin Timberlake
FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST – POP/ROCK
P!nk
Rihanna
Taylor Swift
FAVORITE BAND, DUO OR GROUP – POP/ROCK
Imagine Dragons
Macklemore & Ryan Lewis
One Direction
FAVORITE ALBUM – POP/ROCK
One Direction, “Take Me Home”
Taylor Swift, “Red”
Justin Timberlake, “The 20/20 Experience”
FAVORITE MALE ARTIST – COUNTRY
Luke Bryan
Hunter Hayes
Blake Shelton
FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST – COUNTRY
Miranda Lambert
Taylor Swift
Carrie Underwood
FAVORITE BAND, DUO or GROUP – COUNTRY
The Band Perry
Florida Georgia Line
Lady Antebellum
FAVORITE ALBUM – COUNTRY
Luke Bryan, “Crash My Party”
Florida Georgia Line, “Here’s To The Good Times”
Taylor Swift, “Red”
FAVORITE ARTIST – RAP/HIP-HOP
Jay Z
Lil Wayne
Macklemore & Ryan Lewis
FAVORITE ALBUM – RAP/HIP-HOP
Jay Z, “Magna Carta…Holy Grail”
Kendrick Lamar, “good kid, m.A.A.d city”
Macklemore & Ryan Lewis, “The Heist”
FAVORITE MALE ARTIST – SOUL/R&B
Miguel
Robin Thicke
Justin Timberlake
FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST – SOUL/R&B
Ciara
Alicia Keys
Rihanna
FAVORITE ALBUM – SOUL/R&B
Rihanna, “Unapologetic”
Robin Thicke, “Blurred Lines”
Justin Timberlake, “The 20/20 Experience”
FAVORITE ARTIST – ALTERNATIVE ROCK
Imagine Dragons
The Lumineers
Mumford & Sons
FAVORITE ARTIST – ADULT CONTEMPORARY
Maroon 5
Bruno Mars
P!nk
FAVORITE ARTIST – LATIN
Marc Anthony
Prince Royce
Romeo Santos
FAVORITE ARTIST – CONTEMPORARY INSPIRATIONAL
tobyMac
Chris Tomlin
Matthew West
FAVORITE ARTIST – ELECTRONIC DANCE MUSIC (EDM)
Avicii
Daft Punk
Calvin Harris
Zedd
TOP SOUNDTRACK
“The Great Gatsby: Music From Baz Luhrmann’s Film”
“Les Miserables”
“Pitch Perfect”
READ MORE HOT MUSIC COVERAGE ON THEURBANDAILY.COM:
Jay Z Buys 100 Copies of Nipsey Hussle’s “Crenshaw” Mixtape [PHOTO]
Ying Yang Twins Want You To ‘Twurk Or Die’ [TRACKLIST & VIDEO]
What Jadakiss Thinks Of DJ Khaled’s “Feel Like Pac/Feel Like Big” [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]