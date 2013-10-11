More Changes In Love & Hip Hop Atlanta Cast

Follow @TheUrbanDaily Follow @SkyyhookRadio

So it looks like K. Michelle may not be the only one leaving the ATL cast of Love & Hip Hop. According to AllHipHop.com DJ’s Traci Steele and Babey Drew are rumored to be leaving as well. Their rachetivity levels must not have been high enough to keep them on the show.

Traci Steele spoke to Bossip about being let go from the franchise and said,

“I might do some appearances, show my face or DJ or something like that, but as far being a cast member, no. I didn’t chose. Apparently me and Drew weren’t as turned up I guess as the rest of the cast members. We had some sanity. We were a little more relaxed more grounded. A lot of people came to me and said ‘you have the most class out of everybody else,’ well class don’t cut it on Love and Hip Hop.”

It’s unfortunate because they were actually legitimately in the game. Not to mention their storyline was one that was relatable to millions of former couples. Plenty of people can empathize with the same trials and tribulations that Traci and Drew face as it pertains to trying to properly raise a child with an ex.

AllHipHop is reporting that the two are shopping a reality show of their own that will allow them to call the shots. We wish them the best of luck and hope that maybe just maybe we can have shows on the air that depict real life struggles that people can feel a kindred spirit with to balance out the wine bottle throwing and name calling that is so prevalent now.

