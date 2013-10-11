Aww Hell No: Pastor Accused Of Knowingly Spreading HIV [VIDEO]

Follow @TheUrbanDaily Follow @SkyyhookRadio

We hoped beyond hope that we were getting this story wrong. Unfortunately for humanity we were right! A pastor in Memphis, Tennessee is being accused of spreading the HIV virus willingly.

Check it out in the video below!

We aren’t sure what book he has been reading…but it’s probably safe to say it didn’t say BIBLE on the front cover if he actually did this. Yikes! We send our thoughts out to those who have been negatively impacted by the situation.

