Trayvon Martin Day Cancelled At High School After Parents Complain

There is something so completely beautiful about the idealism of kids and how when they try to do something positive they put their entire hearts and souls into it. Unfortunately for one Pittsburgh high school, adults turned the equation into something ugly. So the kids were no longer able to have an awesome tribute to Trayvon Martin’s memory for their homecoming festivities. Instead they switched to something less meaningful. Check out the story in the video below.

We just have this to say to those kids who tried to do something so heartfelt and wonderful on behalf of Trayvon…you are amazing kids with great hearts and we are impressed! Salute!

