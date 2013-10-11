Daz Dillinger Says He Was Robbed By “Grand Theft Auto V” Makers [VIDEO]

In a continued trend of life imitating art, rapper and producer Daz Dillinger has a bone to pick with Rockstar Games, the creators of the record-setting video game, “Grand Theft Auto V.” According to TMZ, the DPG star says the makers jacked him for his music like it was a mission in the popular game.

In a letter to Take-Two Interactive Software and Rockstar Games, Daz and his attorney say the songs “C-Walk” and “Nothin’ But the Cavi Hit” are used in the game, even though Daz turned down the company’s “offensively low offer of $4,271.00 for both songs.”

Daz is calling for the game company to recall the 15 million copies sold, cease and desist with any further sales–or come up with more money. They have 14 days to comply or the grand theft audio will be taken to the next level.

RELATED:

Couple Beats The Hell Out Of Mentally Challenged Man & Steal His Copy Of GTA V

“Good-Bye To All Vaginas”: The 15 Best Grand Theft Auto V Tweets

Daz Dillinger’s New Album Comes With A Digital Scale

Like TheUrbanDaily.com on Facebook to stay updated with the latest entertainment news and original interviews!